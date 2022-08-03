Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Tricolour hues for Undavalli caves, Konda Reddy Buruju

The caves illuminated in the colours of the national flag as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations at Undavalli near Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri
Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA August 03, 2022 21:24 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 21:24 IST

The State government has illuminated the historic Undavalli caves in Guntur district and the iconic landmark of Konda Reddy Buruju in Kurnool in the colours of the national flag in line with the Har Ghar Tiranga celebrations planned by the Centre to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of Indian Independence).

According to a release, as part of a series of activities under the Har Ghar Tiranga programme, archaeological monuments across the State are being spruced up and decked up with the Tricolour. The Undavalli caves, an example of monolithic rock-cut architecture, is one of the finest testimonials to ancient Viswakarma Sthapathis,” said Special Chief Secretary (Revenue, Tourism and Culture) Dr. Rajat Bhargava.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Carved out of solid sandstone on a hillside, the caves, as tall as a four-storeyed building, date back to the 4th or 5th centuries and is a paradise for history lovers,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Konda Reddy Buruju dates back to the 12th century when the city of Kurnool was used as the base of the Tungabhadra river crossing. The fort is named after Konda Reddy, the last ruler of Alampur who was imprisoned in the fort by the Kurnool Nawab in the 17th century, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
Read more...