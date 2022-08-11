Andhra Pradesh: Tricolour flutters high during ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ rally

Students and staff of the SVIMS University taking out a rally as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, in Tirupati on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

August 11, 2022 19:46 IST

Students and staff members of the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS University) took out a rally with national flags as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor and Director B. Vengamma led the rally that began from the campus and culminated at Maharshi Valmiki Circle. Students pursuing medicine, nursing, physiotherapy and allied health science programmes participated.

Dr. Vengamma described it as a great moment to recall the achievements made by the ‘free India’. Registrar Sridhar Babu, Medical Superintendent Ram, Controller of Examinations V. Vanajamma, Sri Padmavati Medical College for Women principal Saran B. Singh and staff members took part in the rally.

Meanwhile, Sri Venkateswara Vedic University (SVVU) organised a talk presided over by Registrar Radhe Shyam. Chakravarthi Ranganathan, a professor of Sahitya at National Sanskrit University, attended the programme as the chief guest. Rich tributes were paid to the leaders whose sacrifice had brought freedom to the country from the British.