Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Tribals continue to carry the sick in dholis

B. Madhu Gopal VISAKHAPATNAM July 28, 2022 19:15 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 19:15 IST

An elderly tribal woman of Bodigaruvu Nerellapudi village of Chintalapudi panchayat had to be carried in a ‘dholi’ for about 5 km up to the Chintalapudi bridge and from there shift her to a private hospital at S. Kota in the early hours of Thursday.

Two months ago, a pregnant woman of the village, which falls in Devarapalli constituency, had to be carried in a dholi up to the main road.

Advertisement
Advertisement

CPI(M) district secretariat member D. Venkanna said tribal people were suffering untold hardship due to lack of proper roads.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The absence of link roads to villages such as Kodapalli, Ramannapalem, Butchapalem, Thatipudi, Veerabhadrapeta and Nerellapudi was forcing the tribal people to carry sick persons and pregnant women in dholis as ambulances were unable to reach the interior villages in the absence of proper roads.

“The monsoon has damaged the roads further. The government is neglecting the tribal areas. Roads are being laid to villages where the voter strength is more,” the CPI(M) leader alleged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
road transport
Read more...