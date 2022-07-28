Andhra Pradesh: Tribals continue to carry the sick in dholis

‘Ambulances are unable to reach the interiors in the absence of proper roads’

An elderly tribal woman of Bodigaruvu Nerellapudi village of Chintalapudi panchayat had to be carried in a ‘dholi’ for about 5 km up to the Chintalapudi bridge and from there shift her to a private hospital at S. Kota in the early hours of Thursday.

Two months ago, a pregnant woman of the village, which falls in Devarapalli constituency, had to be carried in a dholi up to the main road.

CPI(M) district secretariat member D. Venkanna said tribal people were suffering untold hardship due to lack of proper roads.

The absence of link roads to villages such as Kodapalli, Ramannapalem, Butchapalem, Thatipudi, Veerabhadrapeta and Nerellapudi was forcing the tribal people to carry sick persons and pregnant women in dholis as ambulances were unable to reach the interior villages in the absence of proper roads.

“The monsoon has damaged the roads further. The government is neglecting the tribal areas. Roads are being laid to villages where the voter strength is more,” the CPI(M) leader alleged.