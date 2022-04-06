Andhra Pradesh: Tribal people want Alluri district headquarters at Rampachodavaram

New district headquarters is 300 km from Chintoor Agency, they say

Tribal people, political parties, and civil society representatives on Wednesday decided to wage a legal battle for the creation of Alluri Seetharamaraju district headquartered at Rampachodavaram in the erstwhile East Godavari Agency.

On April 2, the State government carved out a new district headquartered at Paderu from the erstwhile East Godavari district and named it after freedom fighter Alluri Seetharamaraju. The new district headquarters is 300 km from Chintoor Agency on the Chhattisgarh and Odisha border.

The Joint Action Committee on Alluri Seetharamaraju district headquartered at Rampachodavaram on Wednesday announced to wage a legal battle against the “injustice” being meted out to the tribal people with the creation of the new district headquartered at Paderu.

JAC Convener Balu Akkisa said that the demand of the tribal people of the erstwhile East Godavari Agency fell on the deaf ears during the creation of new districts.

Protests planned

“Relay-hunger strikes and dharnas will be staged to raise the voice of the tribal people who are forced to face many challenges to get access to government officials and departments,” said Mr. Balu.

In the meeting held here on Wednesday, JAC convener Vara Kiran, Telugu Desam Party leader Adabala Bapiraju, Tribal elders Vetla Vijaya, Pallala Lachireddy (CPI(M), Jana Sena Party leaders and representatives from Rythu Kuli Sangham decided to intensify the joint movement for the new district.

The leaders and tribal elders have threatened to continue their battle until the State government realised their challenges and created a new district headquartered at Rampachodavaram.