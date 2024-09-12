Andhra Pradesh Tribal Minister Sandhya Rani’s escort vehicle hit by van in Vizianagaram district; six injured

Minister for Tribal Welfare Gummadi Sandhya Rani’s escort vehicle was hit by a van in Bhusaivalasa village of Ramabhadrapuram mandal of Vizianagaram district on Thursday (September 12, 2024.) As many as five security personnel in the escort vehicle and the driver in the van were injured in the road accident.

The reserve sub-inspector K.V. Ramana, head constables P. Suneel, R. Ganapati, M. Mahesh, the escort vehicle driver A.V.V.S.N. Raju got multiple injuries. The police personnel said the driver of the goods van was driving the vehicle in a negligent manner, leading to the accident.

The Minister who is safe in another vehicle admitted the injured persons to a hospital. Ms. Sandhya Rani said all the injured were safe as they were sent to a private hospital on time, in an ambulance. Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal visited the hospital and enquired about the condition of the injured persons.