Andhra Pradesh: Trial run of ‘Sarva Bhoopala Vahanam’ organised at Tirumala

G.P. SHUKLA TIRUMALA
September 25, 2022 21:17 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Sunday organised the trial run of the ‘Sarva Bhoopala Vahanam’ as part of its preparations for the annual Brahmotsavams.

The procession of the ‘Sarva Bhoopala Vahanam’ is generally observed on the evening of the fourth day of the nine-day festival.

The temple and engineering officials monitored the trial run and gave instructions to its bearers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, the Alimelu Mangamma Charitable Trust represented by P. Gopalakrishna donated 10 giant umbrellas for use at the temple.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

At a brief function, TTD trustees M. Ramulu and Maruti Prasad handed over the umbrellas to the temple ‘peishkar’, Srihari, on behalf of the trust at Vaibhavotsava Mandapam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
religious festival or holiday

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app