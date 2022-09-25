Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Trial run of ‘Sarva Bhoopala Vahanam’ organised at Tirumala

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Sunday organised the trial run of the ‘Sarva Bhoopala Vahanam’ as part of its preparations for the annual Brahmotsavams.

The procession of the ‘Sarva Bhoopala Vahanam’ is generally observed on the evening of the fourth day of the nine-day festival.

The temple and engineering officials monitored the trial run and gave instructions to its bearers.

On the other hand, the Alimelu Mangamma Charitable Trust represented by P. Gopalakrishna donated 10 giant umbrellas for use at the temple.

At a brief function, TTD trustees M. Ramulu and Maruti Prasad handed over the umbrellas to the temple ‘peishkar’, Srihari, on behalf of the trust at Vaibhavotsava Mandapam.


