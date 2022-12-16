Andhra Pradesh transport wing employees plan protest on December 20 seeking payment of pending allowances

December 16, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Demanding immediate payment of pending amounts towards overtime and night shift allowances, leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (PTD-RTC) Employees’ Union plan to organise gate meetings in the 129 depots and four zonal workshops across the State on December 20.

In a statement on Friday, the union State president Y.V. Rao and general secretary P. Damodara Rao said a representation was submitted to the Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of the APSRTC Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao informing him about their decision.

They said the new pay scales based on the recommendations of the 11 th PRC were implemented for the employees from October 1 this year, but they were denied overtime and night shift allowances and other allowances while non-operation wing employees were not paid their incentives till date.

They said despite several pleas and reminders, there was no clarity on the issue from the management side. “In view of the financial pressure being faced by the employees, we have decided to hold gate meetings, sporting red badges in support of our demands,” they said.

They demanded implementation of Automatic Advancement Scheme (AAS) for employees who had completed 6, 12, 18, 24 and 30 years of service in the same post as stipulated in the PRC and implementation of the PRC for the 2,096 employees who were given promotions after merger of the APSRTC with the government. They also wanted the management to ensure timely payment of monthly incentives to the employees working in the operation and non-operation wings of the department and payment of the arrears of leave encashment from 2020-2021.