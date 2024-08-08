ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister launches 26 APSRTC buses in Eluru

Published - August 08, 2024 07:06 pm IST - ELURU

The government is giving equal importance to passenger safety and welfare of the APSRTC employees, says Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The APSRTC has purchased 1,400 new buses, says Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy flagged off 26 starliners, super-luxury and ultra-deluxe buses at the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus depot in Eluru on August 8 (Thursday). The buses were procured for the Vijayawada Zone-II. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said that the APSRTC had purchased 1,400 new buses. Alleging that the previous YSR  Congress Party (YSRCP) government had not bought a single new APSRRTC bus during its five-year tenure, Mr. Ramprasad Reddy said the government was giving a priority to the safety and comfortable journey of passengers.

“The government is giving equal importance to passenger safety and welfare of the APSRTC employees. We will strengthen the APSRTC and provide the best services to the passengers. The staff should ensure that the occupancy ratio is improved,” the Minister said. 

MLAs Chintamaneni Prabhakar, Badeti Radhakrishnayya (Chanti) and Songa Roshan Kumar,  APSRTC Executive Director Gopinath Reddy, Deputy Transport Commissioner S. Santha Kumari and RTO Khajavali were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US