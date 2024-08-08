GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister launches 26 APSRTC buses in Eluru

The government is giving equal importance to passenger safety and welfare of the APSRTC employees, says Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy

Published - August 08, 2024 07:06 pm IST - ELURU

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
The APSRTC has purchased 1,400 new buses, says Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy.

The APSRTC has purchased 1,400 new buses, says Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy flagged off 26 starliners, super-luxury and ultra-deluxe buses at the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus depot in Eluru on August 8 (Thursday). The buses were procured for the Vijayawada Zone-II. 

The Minister said that the APSRTC had purchased 1,400 new buses. Alleging that the previous YSR  Congress Party (YSRCP) government had not bought a single new APSRRTC bus during its five-year tenure, Mr. Ramprasad Reddy said the government was giving a priority to the safety and comfortable journey of passengers.

“The government is giving equal importance to passenger safety and welfare of the APSRTC employees. We will strengthen the APSRTC and provide the best services to the passengers. The staff should ensure that the occupancy ratio is improved,” the Minister said. 

MLAs Chintamaneni Prabhakar, Badeti Radhakrishnayya (Chanti) and Songa Roshan Kumar,  APSRTC Executive Director Gopinath Reddy, Deputy Transport Commissioner S. Santha Kumari and RTO Khajavali were present.

