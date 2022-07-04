Andhra Pradesh: Transport Dept. gathers more details to bolster its case against Diwakar Travels

The firm is owned by former TDP MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy and his family

Transport Department officials on Monday claimed to have obtained all the necessary information of more than 90 vehicles owned by Diwakar Travels, which were allegedly registered in Anantapur district with fake documents in 2018.

The Transport Department had detected an alleged fraud of registering BS-III vehicles as BS-IV vehicles in February 2020 and filed 27 complaints with the police pertaining to the purchase of 154 BS-III compliant lorry-trailers as scrap from Ashok Leyland and getting them registered as BS-IV vehicles in Kohima, Nagaland by producing fake invoices, insurance certificates, and No-Objection Certificates (NoCs) and then getting the vehicle registrations transferred to Anantapur, Kurnool and Nellore districts.

While the Anantapur police were pursuing the case, they have now asked the Transport Department for details about the fake insurance documents. The Transport Department had written to all the insurance companies in whose names the documents were produced during the vehicle registration in Anantapur and it emerged that over 90 certificates were not issued by any insurance company, Deputy Transport Commissioner N. Sivaram Prasad said on Sunday.

The Transport Department will submit the details to the I Town police in Anantapur and lodge a complaint, officials said.

