GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Andhra Pradesh Transport Department’s online services restored

The service provider had abruptly stalled the services over unpaid dues of nearly ₹18 crore, according to sources

Published - May 24, 2024 08:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The citizen services of the Andhra Pradesh Transport Department, which were disrupted on May 23, have been fully restored, said Additional Transport Commissioner S.A.V. Prasada Rao on May 24 (Friday).

People using digital services offered by the department through ePragathi portal were put to inconvenience as they were unable to access the services on May 23.

Sources in the department said the service provider OTSI (Object Technology Solutions India) had abruptly stalled its services due to non-payment of dues to the tune of ₹18 crore.

Government officials then intervened and persuaded the vendor to restore the services, sources said.

OTSI has been storing, organising and maintaining the data created and collected by the department, for which the government pays an annual fee to the service provider. Almost all services extended by the department, barring registration of new vehicles and issuance of driving licences and LLRs, came to a grinding halt on May 23, causing inconvenience to the users.

Using OTSI services, the department has integrated its portal with Aadhaar, Vahan database and finance and insurance companies to make vehicle purchase hassle-free and seamless for the buyers. The online services extended by the department include registration of passenger and commercial vehicles, issuance of driving licences, vehicle permits, furnishing fitness certificates, payment of commercial taxes, citizen services and renewal of vehicle registration.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / transport / road transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.