Andhra Pradesh Transport Department’s online services restored

The citizen services of the Andhra Pradesh Transport Department, which were disrupted on May 23, have been fully restored, said Additional Transport Commissioner S.A.V. Prasada Rao on May 24 (Friday).

People using digital services offered by the department through ePragathi portal were put to inconvenience as they were unable to access the services on May 23.

Sources in the department said the service provider OTSI (Object Technology Solutions India) had abruptly stalled its services due to non-payment of dues to the tune of ₹18 crore.

Government officials then intervened and persuaded the vendor to restore the services, sources said.

OTSI has been storing, organising and maintaining the data created and collected by the department, for which the government pays an annual fee to the service provider. Almost all services extended by the department, barring registration of new vehicles and issuance of driving licences and LLRs, came to a grinding halt on May 23, causing inconvenience to the users.

Using OTSI services, the department has integrated its portal with Aadhaar, Vahan database and finance and insurance companies to make vehicle purchase hassle-free and seamless for the buyers. The online services extended by the department include registration of passenger and commercial vehicles, issuance of driving licences, vehicle permits, furnishing fitness certificates, payment of commercial taxes, citizen services and renewal of vehicle registration.