Andhra Pradesh Transport Department exceeds revenue target set for enforcement collections in last eight months

January 10, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The State Transport Department has exceeded its target in collection of money through enforcement in the last eight months (from April 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022).

In a review meeting, the officials informed department Secretary P.S. Pradyumna that a total revenue of ₹272.83 crore had been generated in the last eight months when compared to the target of ₹262.90 crore, registering 103.77 % collections from 27 districts in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Pradyumna also reviewed revenue targets and collections, collection of tax arrears, road safety issues, IT-related issues and court cases.

The total revenue earned by the department under various heads in the corresponding period has been put at ₹3242.59 crore against the target of ₹4484.15 crore, registering 72.31 % of the collections. The department has earned ₹789.44 crore (67.33 %) from quarterly taxes against the target of ₹1,172.44 crore and ₹1,864.16 crore (71.92 %) against the target of ₹2,592.05 crore set for life tax. It has collected ₹264.55 crore (74.94 %) against the target of ₹353.01 crore and under service charges, it earned a revenue of ₹51.60 crore (49.74 %) against the target of ₹103.74 crore.

The issues pertaining to transfers of the Motor Vehicle Inspectors and Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspectors and their performance (enforcement targets) were also discussed. The status of the implementation of Integrated Road Accident Database (IRAD) app in all districts as on January 2, 2023 was reviewed.

Mr. Pradyumna said that to the officers of the IT wing should change passwords frequently and use strong passwords to ensure security. He directed the District Transport Officers to frequently verify the number of active users and what roles were assigned to them.

Transport Commissioner P.S.R. Anjaneyulu and department officials were present at the review meeting.