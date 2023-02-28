Andhra Pradesh transforms into a hub for electronics manufacturing as YSR EMC takes the lead

February 28, 2023 04:29 am | Updated 08:28 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a hub for global manufacturing, with a particular emphasis of the State government on the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) industry.

The State boasts of multiple large Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Original Design (ODMs) in the semiconductor sector. It has four Electronics Manufacturing Clusters (EMCs) including two in Tirupati (EMC 1 and EMC 2), one in the Sri City, and another in Kopparthy, which is currently under construction.

The Tirupati EMCs offer plug-and-play facilities with a total built-up area of 8.5 lakh sft, of which 5.5 lakh sft space has been allotted to prominent firms such as Wingtech, Dixon, Neolync, Foxlink, Sunny Opotech, Karbonn, Munoth, TCL, and others.

Meanwhile, the Sri city has become home to various consumer electronics manufacturers such as Foxconn, ZTT, Havells, Bluestar, Daikin, Panasonic, and Flex, among others.

According to a press release here on February 26 (Sunday), the YSR EMC is being developed with ready-to-build factory sheds, including approximately 30 Type-1 sheds of 50,000 sft each and four Type-2 sheds, each spanning over 221,000 sft.

At present, the State government has developed 3 lakh sft of plug-and-play sheds, out of which 2 lakh sft has been allotted to a major Indian ESDM player.

The State’s facilities have a production capacity of 3.5 million mobile phones per month and 3 million television sets per year. Additionally, Andhra Pradesh hosts a defence electronics manufacturing unit established by Bharat Electronics Limited.

With its exceptional connectivity to multiple seaports and airports, proximity to large urban centers, robust industrial infrastructure, skilled workforce, and low cost of doing business, Andhra Pradesh offers an ideal opportunity for global conglomerates to invest in the electronics sector and address the ever-increasing global demand.

The YSR EMC is a cutting-edge electronics manufacturing cluster spanning over 500 acres and costs ₹750 crore (USD 90 million). It offers state-of-the-art infrastructure to meet the needs of the global large-scale electronics industry, including industrial plots ranging from 0.5 to 60 acres and Ready Built Factories (RBFs) as Plug and Play models.

The infrastructure supports mega semiconductor fabs, display fabs, large-scale OSATs, PCB manufacturing and more, attracting manufacturers of mobile handsets, components and accessories, PV cells and modules, medical electronics, and similar products.

The 2021 Electronics Policy provides incentives such as stamp duty reimbursement, subsidies on capital, power, interest, logistics and Production Linked Incentives (PLI) to enable the low cost of operations and early breakeven, making it an attractive proposition for businesses in the electronics manufacturing space.

“I am inviting you (industries) to Visakhapatnam which will be our capital in the days to come. Out of 11 industrial corridors being developed by the Centre across the country, Andhra Pradesh shares space in three— Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam to Chennai, and Chennai to Bengaluru. It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Andhra Pradesh is the fastest-growing State in the country, with a rate of 11.43 %, the highest in the country. Consistently for three years, Andhra Pradesh has topped in the Ease of Doing Business, which speaks volumes about how proactive we are,” the release quoted Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as saying.