Andhra Pradesh-Transco State coordination forum meeting in Kurnool on October 21 

Updated - October 20, 2024 11:04 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

K. Vijayanand, Special Chief Secretary to Government (Energy), stated in a press release that APERC chairman Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy would preside over the meeting

V. Raghavendra

The Andhra Pradesh-Transco is organising a State coordination forum meeting at the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) office in Kurnool on October 21 to finalise the State Electricity Plan for the years 2024-25 to 2028-29.

K. Vijayanand, Special Chief Secretary to Government (Energy), stated in a press release that APERC chairman Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy would preside over the meeting. 

A.P.-Genco MD K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu, A.P.-Transco Joint MD Kirthi Chekuri and DISCOMs’ CMDs P. Ravi Subhash, I. Pruthvi Tej and Santosh Rao, representatives of NTPC and Solar Energy Corporation of India and other stakeholders will participate.

