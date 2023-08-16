Andhra Pradesh-Transco hikes wages of outsourced workers

August 16, 2023 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh-Transco (Transmission Corporation) increased the wages of outsourced workers provided by third party manpower agencies/contractors with effect from August 14, 2023. An order to that effect was issued by A.P.-Transco CMD K. Vijayanand on the above date.

The enhancement of wages came three days after the power utilities and the Andhra Pradesh State Power Employees’ Joint Action Committee purportedly reached an agreement on all issues related to revised pay scales during the high-level negotiations held on August 9.

The employees were to go on an indefinite strike from the midnight of August 9 but it had been called off after the consensus was reached.

As per the Transco office order dated August 14, the gross wage (including allowances) of high-skilled workers goes up from ₹22,589 to ₹30,605 per month (p.m.) and that of skilled workers increases from ₹20,598 to ₹27,953 p.m. The gross wage of semi-skilled workers increases from ₹17,144 to ₹23,236 p.m. and that of un-skilled workers from ₹16,473 to ₹22,318 p.m.

EPF contributions will be paid only on the basic wages and limited to ₹15,000 excluding other allowances.

The contractors are mandated to provide group insurance and mediclaim insurance to all the outsourced workers whose wages are more than Rs.21,000 per month since they are not covered under the Employees’ State Insurance scheme.

The commission to the manpower supply agencies/contractors will be paid on gross wages of outsourced workers as per agreement.