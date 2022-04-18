Andhra Pradesh: Training for education and welfare assistants on SDGs

CM focused on achieving goals by 2030

The State Institute of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development is going to train 10,308 education and welfare assistants on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) from 11 a.m. to 11.45 a.m. and will conduct an assessment test from 12.10 p.m. to 12.30 p.m. on April 20 as part of the State government’s capacity building exercise aimed at achieving the SDGs.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister is focused on achieving the SDGs by 2030 which is the stipulated timeframe. The State is focusing on indicators that are specific for each department.

The responsibility of training was entrusted to J. Murali, Director of the State Institute of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, and additional director Balaji Digambar Manjule.

Six rounds of meetings on SDGs have already been conducted by the Chief Secretary and online sessions were designed to test the learning levels of the participants. The District Collectors have been requested to extend their cooperation for the successful conduct of the training programme.