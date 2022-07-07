Andhra Pradesh: Traffic curbs on second day of YSRCP plenary on July 9

Restrictions will be in force for 12 hours from 10 a.m.

Restrictions will be in force for 12 hours from 10 a.m.

The State police have announced traffic diversions for heavy vehicles on the Chennai-Kolkata and Hyderabad-Vijayawada highways on July 9 (Saturday), the second day of the YSRCP’s plenary to be organised at Peddakakani, near Mangalagiri. The diversions will be in force for 12 hours from 10 a.m.

According to an official release, all the heavy vehicles proceeding towards Visakhapatnam from Chennai will be diverted via Ongole, Chirala, Repalle, Avanigadda and Hanuman Junction.

Heavy vehicles heading towards Visakhapatnam from Guntur will be diverted via Tenali, Kolluru, Avanigadda, Pamarru, Gudivada and Hanuman Junction.

Similarly, heavy vehicles proceeding towards Chennai and Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam will be diverted at Hanuman Junction towards Ongole.

Heavy vehicles from Hyderabad will be diverted at Ibrahimpatnam and sent to Hanuman Junction.

Multi-axle goods vehicles will be stopped at Chilakaluripeta, Ongole, Nellore, Pottipadu and Hanuman Junction.

Parking space for vehicles of people attending the plenary will be provided at R.K. Venuzia, Acharya Nagarjuna University, Kesava Reddy School and other places nearby.