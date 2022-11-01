Andhra Pradesh: traditional games need support from Union and State governments, says Srikakulam MP

The Hindu Bureau November 01, 2022 20:37 IST

‘Srikakulam is always known for the best sports personalities such as Karanam Malleswari’

Srikakulam MP K. Ram Mohan Naidu felicitating sportsperson Pitta Bhagya Chandra Yadav in Srikakulam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Srikakulam MP Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Tuesday urged both the Union and the State governments to extend their support to traditional games such as ‘Karra Samu’ which would ensure fitness and happiness for kids. He felicitated Pitta Bhagyachandra Yadav who won three medals in World Silambam Marital Art, which is called ‘Karra Samu’ in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Srikakulam was always known for the best sports personalities such as Karanam Malleswari. Mr. Bhagyachandra Yadav, who is also the national secretary of Akhila Bharatiya Yadav Mahasabha Ahir, said that he was the lone person from Andhra Pradesh to win national-level prizes and medals in single stick, double stick and weapon categories. Akhila Bharatiya Yadava Mahasabha State president Gaddeboina Gurunath Yadav, BC Sangham Srikakulam district president P. Chandrapathi Rao and Central Lions Club President Natukula Mohan and others congratulated Mr.Yadav in separate press notes for bringing laurels to the Srikakulam district with his achievements.



