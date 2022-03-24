Andhra Pradesh: trader couple from Proddatur goes missing in Ahobilam

A garment trader from Proddatur and his wife have been missing from Upper Ahobilam, close to the Nallamala forest, since Tuesday evening.

Allagadda Rural Circle police Inspector N. Rajasekhar Reddy said that P. Narasimhulu (38) and his wife Neelima (32) who arrived in Ahobilam on March 21 were reportedly seen last at Ahobilam village and Upper Ahobilam on Tuesday evening.

Parents of Mr. Narsimhulu lodged a missing complaint with the police on Thursday. The police personnel, with the help of those familiar with the routes in Upper Ahobilam, searched for the couple, but in vain.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the couple, who run their business in Proddatur, reportedly had taken loans of ₹1.5 crore, the police said. Further investigation is on.