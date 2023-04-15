Andhra Pradesh: Trade Unions take out ‘maha padayatra’ to Simhachalam against Centre’s decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

April 15, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) took out a ‘maha padayatra’ from Pedagantyada to Simhachalam here on April 15 (Saturday) as part of its ongoing protests against the Union government’s decision to privatise of the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

The participants commenced the padayatra from two places. While one group started from the relay hunger strike venue at Kurmannapalem, near the RINL plant, the other group started from the government hospital at Pedagantyada.

Carrying flags and placards, and raising slogans against the Centre’s decision, the protesters said, “We will fight for justice till the Centre revokes its decision on strategic sale of the steel plant. We will not stop until our demands are addressed in a proper format. We will no longer trust the words and statements of any political party in any manner.”

A VUPCC leader D. Adinarayana said the issue would be solved only if the Central and State governments think about the steel plant in a positive perspective. For this, the elected representatives should also pressurise the Central government on every possible occasion, irrespective of their political affiliations.

‘Sanction mines, working capital’

Another leader Mantri Rajasekhar said, “The government can protect the plant if mines are allocated to it, apart from sanctioning ₹5,000 crore as working capital. The employees and workers are ready to steer the plant on the path of profits.”

“The government should first withdraw its decision to allow private parties into the public sector unit, upon which thousands of employees and their families are dependent, and which indirectly provides livelihood to lakhs of people who have been doing petty businesses in the steel plant area for decades,” said another VUPCC leader J. Ayodhya Ram.

The padayatra covered Sriharipuram, Malkapuram, BC Road, New and Old Gajuwaka on the one side and Kurmannapalem, Auto Nagar, Nathayyapalem, NAD Kotha Road, Gopalapatnam and Simhachalam on the other. The protesters concluded their march at the foothills of Simhachalam.

Former CBI Joint Director V.V Lakshminarayana, Telugu Desam Party district president Palla Srinivasa Rao and GVMC corporator Gangaram joined the nearly 700 people who participated in the march.