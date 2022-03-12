Andhra Pradesh Tourism to popularise ‘celestial wonder’ of Nagalapuram temple

Special buses to be operated to th temple from March 25 to 27

Special buses to be operated to th temple from March 25 to 27

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has hit upon the idea of popularising the three-day annual astronomical marvel of sun rays falling on the feet, navel, and crown of the presiding deity of Lord Sri Vedanarayanaswamy Temple at Nagalapuram in Chittoor district.

For the first time, tourism officials are set to commence special tour packages for the devotees from March 25 to 27, marking the “Surya Puja Utsavam” celebrations.

The Vedanarayanaswamy Temple at Nagalapuram on the busy Puttur-Chennai national highway saw its glory during the regime of Vijayanagara king Srikrishna Devarayana in the early 16th Century, and the temple town was named after his mother Nagalamba. After centuries of neglect, this temple came under the care of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

Highlight

The highlight of the temple is that every year in March, sun rays will enter the sanctum sanctorum (garbhagriha) in the evenings for three consecutive days, touching the feet, navel, and crown. Though it happens to be the second such temple to showcase the astronomical wonder, after the Arasavalli temple in Srikakulam district, it could not see the limelight.

The presiding deity in the temple is in the form of Matsyavataram (fish), the first incarnation of Lord Vishnu to protect the Vedas.

Divisional Manager (APTDC) M. Giridhar Reddy told The Hindu that special buses would be operated from March 25 to 27 to facilitate the devotees to have darshan at Nagalapuram temple in the evenings and watch the sun rays falling on the presiding deity. “It is for the first time, we have embarked on the special package covering the temple, and it will continue annually,” the official said.

The tour package priced at ₹375 would be available from the Srinivasam Complex in Tirupati during the three days. “Based on the turnout of devotees, the number of buses will be planned. In coordination with the TTD, all arrangements will be made for devotees taking our package,” Mr. Reddy said. Devotees can contact 9848007033 or visit www.aptdc.gov.in to book their tickets in advance.

Meanwhile, the Nagalapuram temple will witness a considerable congregation of devotees from all over the eastern mandals of Chittoor, Chennai, and bordering villages with Tamil Nadu.