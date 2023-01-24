Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority to celebrate National Tourism Day on January 25

January 24, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nature walks, 3K to 5K runs and competitions for school children in essay writing, elocution, quiz, drawing, singing and dancing will mark the National Tourism Day celebrations by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA) in Andhra Pradesh on January 25.

In a statement on Tuesday, the APTA Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) K. Kanna Babu said that the Regional Directors and District Tourism and Cultural Officers of the department had been instructed to make arrangements for the celebrations which would culminate for the Republic Day fete.

He said the Tourism department was conducting these events in 20 schools in Vijayawada city and prizes to winners of the competitions would be given at a function to be held at Bhavani Island on January 26.

Mr. Kanna Babu said the objective of the celebration was to spread awareness among people about the diversity of the country and the importance of tourism. “The tourism sector contributes a great deal to the revenue, employment generation, and growth and development of the country’s economy,” he said.

The APTA CEO said the National Tourism Day and the Republic Day celebrations would come under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the 175-week-long grand celebrations launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the completion of 75 years of India’s Independence.