Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority invites applications for excellence awards

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA) has invited applications from individuals and institutions for the ‘State Annual Tourism Excellence Awards-2021-22’. The awards will be given in 14 different categories of travel and tourism industry on September 27, coinciding with the World Tourism Day celebrations.

This theme for the celebrations this year is ‘Rethinking Tourism’.

The application forms and detailed guidelines can be downloaded from the Andhra Pradesh Tourism website (www.aptourism.gov.in). The last date for submission of applications is September 10 at the APTA office in Autonagar.

After two years of lull on account of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tourism Department is gearing up for the celebrations with renewed vigour and enthusiasm, said APTA CEO and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) K. Kanna Babu, while addressing the media on Sunday.

He said endowed with natural resources and picturesque destinations, the State had a vast tourism potential and the tourism, travel and hospitality sectors should make the best of this gift to attract tourists.

He said that the applications could be submitted in online and offline modes. Any queries can be made by contacting 9121144099, 9121144088 or 9121144077.