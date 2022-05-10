Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day
Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh today
1. Asani cyclone continues to impact the State. Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts have received a significant amount of rainfall with the impact of the Asani cyclone.
2. Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy to inaugurate 1500 KL drinking water reservoir in Vijayawada.
3. FSSAI CEO Arun Singhal to meet the Health Minister, officials and food inspectors in Vijayawada.
4. Kurnool SEB Circle Inspector, Head Constable injured as ID liquor brewers attack team raiding their den on Monday night.
5. Disha police rescued a woman, and two kids after they were abandoned by her husband at National Park in Anantapur. They have been given a shelter in Ashraya Shelter Home in Katnekalva near Anantapur.
6. BJP leader Vishnuvardhan Reddy to hold a press conference in Vijayawada.
7. Farmers Associations Coordination Committee will hold a press conference in Vijayawada.
