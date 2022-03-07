Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day

Key news developments in Andhra Pradesh on March 7, 2022

Police personnel getting ready for the budget session of the Legislature beginning on Monday. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

Here are the top Andhra Pradesh news developments of today:

1. Budget session of the Legislature is scheduled to begin today with the Governor's address to a joint session. The TDP has planned protests on various issues including the 'three capitals'

2. Andhra Pradesh Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union will take out a rally seeking better wages and benefits on par with regular employees, in Visakhapatnam.

3. Vijayawada Mayor R. Bhagyalakshmi will address a press conference

4. State-level Volleyball Championship to begin today in Rajamahendravaram.

5. BJP Kisan Morcha State president V. Sasibhushan Reddy will hold a press conference today in Vijayawada

6. A number of events are being organised on the eve of International Women’s Day. A ‘3K run’ in Kadapa will be flagged off by the Superintendent of Police, while a second one is being organised in Anantapur by District Police. Kakinada MP V. Geetha and other public representatives will take part in a 3-km walk conducted by East Godavari police.

