Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswa Bhusan Harichandan. File. | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam
The Hindu BureauMarch 26, 2022 10:35 IST
Updated: March 26, 2022 10:35 IST

Here are the top news developments to watch out for today:

1. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to inaugurate the Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav in Rajamahendravaram. Union Minister for Tourism & Culture G. Kishan Reddy will be participating as the Chief Guest.

2. Former Finance Minister and MLC Yanamala Ramakrishnudu will hold a press conference today.

3. All party meet on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation and March 28 bandh to be held today.

