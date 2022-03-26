Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Key news developments in Andhra Pradesh on March 26, 2022

Here are the top news developments to watch out for today:

1. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to inaugurate the Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav in Rajamahendravaram. Union Minister for Tourism & Culture G. Kishan Reddy will be participating as the Chief Guest.

2. Former Finance Minister and MLC Yanamala Ramakrishnudu will hold a press conference today.

3. All party meet on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation and March 28 bandh to be held today.

