Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today
Key news developments in Andhra Pradesh on March 26, 2022
Here are the top news developments to watch out for today:
1. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to inaugurate the Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav in Rajamahendravaram. Union Minister for Tourism & Culture G. Kishan Reddy will be participating as the Chief Guest.
2. Former Finance Minister and MLC Yanamala Ramakrishnudu will hold a press conference today.
3. All party meet on Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation and March 28 bandh to be held today.
