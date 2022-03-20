Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day

TDP leaders and activists staging a protest at liquor shop in Vijayawada on Saturday. Photo: HANDOUT

March 20, 2022 10:29 IST

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on March 20, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today:

1. TDP is organising Statewide demonstrations against the manufacture and sale of cheap liquor in the wake of death of several persons in West Godavari district reportedly due to spurious liquor.

2. Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy has written to Railway Minister seeking the introduction of a daily train from between Visakhapatnam and Bangalore via Vijayawada and Tirupati in view of the demand for enhanced connectivity in this route.

3. Badminton coach Pullela Gopichand to participate in Anantha Koti Vruksha Mahotsavam—planting of trees—being organised by Sreeja Prakruthi Dharma Peetham Trust at Hampapuram in Anantapur district.

