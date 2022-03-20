Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day
Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on March 20, 2022
Here are the key news developments in Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today:
1. TDP is organising Statewide demonstrations against the manufacture and sale of cheap liquor in the wake of death of several persons in West Godavari district reportedly due to spurious liquor.
2. Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy has written to Railway Minister seeking the introduction of a daily train from between Visakhapatnam and Bangalore via Vijayawada and Tirupati in view of the demand for enhanced connectivity in this route.
3. Badminton coach Pullela Gopichand to participate in Anantha Koti Vruksha Mahotsavam—planting of trees—being organised by Sreeja Prakruthi Dharma Peetham Trust at Hampapuram in Anantapur district.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.