Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day

Officials conducting enquiry in Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district on March 11, 2022. Photo: Handout

March 13, 2022 10:39 IST

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on March 13, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today:

1. The Special Enforcement Bureau and Police will continue their investigation into the death of 18 persons in West Godavari district, reportedly caused by the consumption of spurious liquor.

2. BJP national general secretary, Daggubati Purandeswari, will hold a press meet in Visakhapatnam today.

3. United Teachers’ Federation to hold a State conference in Anantapur.

4. Artificial limbs camp, organised by AP Pradeshik Marwari Sammelan will conclude today.