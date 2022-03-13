Top Andhra Pradesh news developments of the day
1. The Special Enforcement Bureau and Police will continue their investigation into the death of 18 persons in West Godavari district, reportedly caused by the consumption of spurious liquor.
2. BJP national general secretary, Daggubati Purandeswari, will hold a press meet in Visakhapatnam today.
3. United Teachers’ Federation to hold a State conference in Anantapur.
4. Artificial limbs camp, organised by AP Pradeshik Marwari Sammelan will conclude today.
