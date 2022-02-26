Top Andhra Pradesh news developments today

Key news developments in Andhra Pradesh on February 26, 2022

Commandos of Special forces participating in the city parade as part of full rehearsals for Exercise MILAN, on February 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Key news developments in Andhra Pradesh on February 26, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for today:

1. Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt will be inaugurating Milan - 2022 being hosted by the Eastern Naval Command at Visakhapatnam, with over 40 countries scheduled to participate in the multilateral exercises

2. Control rooms have been set up in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts to provide information about students held up in Ukraine. Family members can contact the personnel in these control rooms.

3. Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation will conduct its council meeting today. Opposition parties are planning to stage protests ahead of the meeting, opposing the GVMC’s proposal to mortgage 30 acres of corporation land.

3. Chief Commissioner of Land Administration G. Sai Prasad to review resurvey works near Chilakaluripet in Guntur district

4. Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Seetharaman is set to inaugurate Veera Vahan hybrid bus manufacturing unit in Anantapur district on March 5.

5. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botsa Satyanarayana will inaugurate the Government Junior College constructed by Aurobindo Pharma Limited in Merakamudidam Mandal of Vizianagaram district

6. Round table conference will be held in Parvathipuram to oppose the Manyam name for new district

