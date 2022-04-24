Top Andhra Pradesh news developments for the day

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on April 24, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Andhra Pradesh today:

1. Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya will visit the Ramateertham temple at Vizianagaram and a nearby layout where 13,000 Jagananna houses are planned to be built.

2. Aam Aadmi Party State in-charge R. Mani Naidu will address a meeting in Vijayawada.

3. Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu will hold a press meet on Polavaram and other projects.

4. Industries and IT minister Gudivada Amarnath will hold a press meet in Visakhapatnam today.

5. AP State Child Rights Protection Commission chairman K. Apparao will announce an action plan.

6. YSR Congress Mega Job Mela at Andhra University will continue for a second day today.

