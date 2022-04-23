Top Andhra Pradesh news developments for the day

A view of the Andhra Pradesh High Court building at Nelapadu village capital area in Amaravati. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

April 23, 2022 11:00 IST

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on April 23, 2022

Here are the key news developments from Andhra Pradesh today:

1. Two farmers from Guntur district filed a petition in the High Court seeking action under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 against the respondents, including the Chief Minister, for not implementing the court order dated March 3 on development of Amaravati capital city

2. Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan will distribute ₹1 lakh financial assistance to the families of tenant farmers who died by suicide, in Eluru district.

3. Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireedy Padma will hold a press conference in Vijayawada

4. Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Commissioner to hold a press meet

5. Leaders of the United Teachers’ Federation will announce their plan of action on the delay in repeal of the Contributory Pension Scheme.

6. YSR Congress Mega job mela is all set to begin at Andhra university today. Over 206 companies are participating and over 77,000 aspirants have registered.

