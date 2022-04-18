Andhra Pradesh

Top Andhra Pradesh news developments for the day

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the key news developments in Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today:

1. Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu will unveil a bronze statue of Krishna Zilla Parishad former chairman Pinnamaneni Koteswara Rao at Machilipatnam.

2. MLAs K. Narayana Swamy, Meruga Nagarjuna, K. Satyanarayana, V. Rajani and T. Vanitha to take charge as Ministers today.

3. Fire Services Department officials are visiting Porus Laboratories unit at Akkireddygudem village where a fire mishap took place, resulting in the death of six workers and injuring 12 others.

4. Press conference by Deputy Chief Minister B. Mutyala Naidu will take place today.

5. BJP State president Somu Veerraju is taking part in Swachh Bharat program in Vijayawada.

6. CPI State Secretary K. Ramakrishna to conduct a press meet.

Read more news from Andhra Pradesh here.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 18, 2022 10:06:14 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/andhra-pradesh-top-news-developments-april-18-2022/article65331110.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY