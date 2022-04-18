Top Andhra Pradesh news developments for the day

Key news developments from Andhra Pradesh on April 18, 2022

Here are the key news developments in Andhra Pradesh to watch out for today:

1. Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu will unveil a bronze statue of Krishna Zilla Parishad former chairman Pinnamaneni Koteswara Rao at Machilipatnam.

2. MLAs K. Narayana Swamy, Meruga Nagarjuna, K. Satyanarayana, V. Rajani and T. Vanitha to take charge as Ministers today.

3. Fire Services Department officials are visiting Porus Laboratories unit at Akkireddygudem village where a fire mishap took place, resulting in the death of six workers and injuring 12 others.

4. Press conference by Deputy Chief Minister B. Mutyala Naidu will take place today.

5. BJP State president Somu Veerraju is taking part in Swachh Bharat program in Vijayawada.

6. CPI State Secretary K. Ramakrishna to conduct a press meet.

