Top Andhra Pradesh news developments for the day

Key news developments in Andhra Pradesh on April 17, 2022

The unit of Porus Laboratories where a major fire accident occurred in Akkireddy Gudem of Eluru district. Photo: Handout

Here are the top news developments to watch out for today:

1. TDP general secretary V. Ramaiah has written a letter to the DGP demanding that the police to nab the miscreants who stole case-related documents from a court premises in Nellore. It was a case filed by TDP leader Chandramohan Reddy against MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy who became a Minister last week due to a major Cabinet overhaul.

2. Press conference to be held by CPI (M) politburo member B.V. Raghavulu.

3. The Factories Department has began an inquiry into the reasons for the fire mishap in a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit at Eluru in which six workers died and several others were seriously injured.

4. Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju to hold a protest against the hike in power tariff in Vizianagaram.

