Andhra Pradesh: Tomato prices unlikely to stabilise before July-end, say officials

Arrival of stock to Madanapalle market has gone up to 490 metric tonnes from 100 tonnes in mid-May

Arrival of stock to Madanapalle market has gone up to 490 metric tonnes from 100 tonnes in mid-May

Even as the market price of tomato dropped to ₹70 per kg on Friday from ₹120 a kg last month, giving a breather to the consumers, the officials in Annamayya and Chittoor districts said that the stabilisation of price of the vegetable was unlikely before the July-end.

The Madanapalle market in Annamayya district on Friday recorded the arrival of 490 metric tonnes of tomatoes when compared to less than 100 tonnes in mid-May. The officials said that there was a slight increase in the production in the last fortnight, which led to the reduction of prices in the wholesale and retail markets.

Tomatoes fetched ₹92 a kg for the first-grade variety in the wholesale market last month, while the price stood at ₹54 per kg on Friday.

District Horticulture Officer M. Ravindranath Reddy attributed the slump in production of tomato to many farmers staying away from fields owing to fear or infection of coronavirus. “However, the kharif season this year is likely to see a boom. Around 40,000 farmers have started the sowing operations in 17,000 hectares in Annamayya district, predominantly in Madanapalle revenue division and Rajampeta. The first harvesting of the kharif crop is likely start in the next two months,” said Mr. Ravindranath Reddy.

The official said that it would take two more months for the tomato prices to stabilise. “Our action plan includes two important points. Neither should the farmer nor the consumer worry. Going by the present trend, the consumers are worried as they can’t afford to purchase tomatoes at more than ₹70 a kg for long. Similarly, the farmers should not also suffer losses,” he said.

Grading stock

Mr. Ravindranath Reddy pointed out that many farmers were not grading their produce. “Usually, the stock the farmers bring to the market is a mix of produce of different grades, which fetches them low prices. Instead, they should grade their produce as per quality. Bumper crop in the long run helps stabilise the prices,” he said.

In Chittoor district, tomato is being cultivated in about 10,000 hectares in kharif season and a major part of the acreage is confined to Palamaner and Punganur mandals, apart from a few stretches in Kuppam area.