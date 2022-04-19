Andhra Pradesh: Toll in blast in chemical factory goes up to 7

Accident occurred in Porus Laboratory on April 13

A worker, Munarak (35) of Bihar, who suffered burns in the fire mishap in Porus Laboratory Private Limited, in Eluru district, died while undergoing treatment on Tuesday.

With the death of the worker, the toll in the acident has risen to seven, and 11 more are undergoing treatment in the hospital in Vijayawada.

A blast occurred on April 13, when gas leaked from a reactor and caught fire in the chemical factory.

Eluru district Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma has said that information has been passed to the bereaved family members on the death of the worker. The body is being sent to Bihar.