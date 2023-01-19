Andhra Pradesh: Tobacco growers hit by Cyclone Mandous demand compensation

January 19, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - ONGOLE

Tobacco growers staged a demonstration in front of the Prakasam Bhavan on January 19 (Thursday), demanding that the Union and State governments must announce a special financial package to bailout the farmers affected by Cyclone Mandous.

Leading the protest, Samyukta Kisan Morcha Prakasam district convener Ch. Ranga Rao said that it was unfortunate that both the Centre and State governments had left the tobacco growers, who fetched precious foreign exchange for the country and contributed significantly to the national exchequer, to fend for themselves.

Andhra Pradesh Kavulu Rythu Sangam State general secretary M. Hari Babu said that each tobacco farmer should be provided with ₹25,000 per barn as compensation for totally destroyed crop and ₹10,000 per barn for partially damaged crops.

“Most of the tenant farmers are in an unenvious position for not getting any institutional credit, insurance cover and compensation at times of natural calamities in the absence of Crop Cultivator Rights Card (CCRC). Only about 5 lakh tenant farmers have been provided with CCRC, while more than 32 lakh tenant farmers are tilling the land in the State,” said Mr. Hari Babu.

Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangam State general secretary K.V.V. Prasad said each cyclone-hit farmers should be provided with interest-free loan of ₹1 lakh after rescheduling the crop loan already sanctioned and waiving the interest component.

Tobacco growers were denied financial support by the State government which had provided input subsidy to growers of other crops, complained APKRS district secretary Bala Kottaiah.