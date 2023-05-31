Andhra Pradesh farmers’ association opposes WHO recomendations on tobacco cultivation

May 31, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Federation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA) has challenged the World Health Organisation (WHO) to provide evidence for its recommendation that alternative crops should replace tobacco, stating that they are negatively impacting sustainable agriculture and contributing to global food crisis.

It opposed the ‘Grow food, not tobacco’, the theme for World No Tobacco Day observed on May 31 (Wednesday).

“Previously, some attempts were made in Andhra Pradesh where tobacco farmers have switched to alternative crops such as grams and paddy. However, a study conducted by the Central Tobacco Research Institute (CTRI) indicated that this substitution led to significant losses for farmers in comparison to their previous earnings from tobacco cultivation,” FIAFA general secretary P.S. Murali Babu observed in a release.

“The WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), an international treaty that India is a party to, is a threat to the livelihoods of tobacco farmers as it has not provided viable alternatives for tobacco-growing countries. Considering that the recommendations will result in revenue loss including foreign exchange earnings, the Central government must investigate into the recommendations,” said Mr. Murali Babu.

He said that climate change and extreme taxation were pushing tobacco farmers to the brink. Farmer earnings have shrunk cumulatively by more than ₹7,500 crore since 2013-14 financial year due to crop substitution, he pointed out.

The FAIFA has demanded that the WHO must sanction ₹1,000 crore to Tobacco Board of India to compensate farmers for the losses due to crop substitution.

The farmers association urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch an investigation into the ‘unscientific recommendation’ of the WHO. It has emphasised that certain groups with vested interests were propagating the (misplaced) benefits of other crops replacing tobacco cultivation.