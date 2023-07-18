ADVERTISEMENT

Tobacco Board fixes crop size at 142 million kg for Andhra Pradesh in 2023-24 agriculture year

July 18, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - GUNTUR

Board keeps in mind the crop estimations in Karnataka, future market trends and exports to arrive at the decision, though the stakeholders have sought that cultivation of 170 million kg be allowed

Sambasiva Rao M.

Tobacco Board Chairman D.V. Swamy chairing a meeting of the board in Guntur on Tuesday.

The Tobacco Board has fixed the crop size for Andhra Pradesh at 142 million kg for the agriculture year 2023-24.

At its meeting here on Tuesday, the board discussed the proposals from various stakeholders, who included farmers, traders and the Indian Tobacco Association, who sought that the crop size be fixed at 170 million kg.

Considering the crop estimations in Karnataka, the future market trends and exports, the board decided to allow the farmers to cultivate 142 million kg like in the previous year.

Tobacco Board Chairman D.V. Swamy, Executive Director Addanki Sridhar Babu, Director of Central Tobacco Research Institute (CTRI), Rajahmundry, Magunta Seshu Madhav, and board members participated in the meeting. A few members, including G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, participated in the meeting via a video link.

Meanwhile, the election of the Tobacco Board Vice-Chairman was put off due to lack of understanding among the stakeholders.

