Andhra Pradesh to take help of NCB, Odisha, TS to check ganja trade in Naxal-hit region

A coordinated strategy is being prepared for the purpose, says DGP

Director General Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang has sought the help of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Odisha, and Telangana governments to check the ganja trade in the Maoist-affected areas in the Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) region.

On Tuesday, Mr. Sawang reviewed various aspects of the illicit trade including ganja cultivation, trading destinations, elements associated with the trade and transportation of the contraband with the SPs of the districts in north Andhra region at a meeting here.

“A coordinated strategy is being prepared with the NCB, Odisha, and Telangana governments to check the illicit trade,” Mr. Sawang told the media after the meeting.

The DGP said that he had held talks with his counterparts in Odisha and Telangana, seeking help of the respective governments on lines of the cooperation being extended by them to tackle the Left Wing Extremism.

“The area under ganja cultivation is much more on the Odisha side on the AOB region. It is thriving in the Naxal-hit region along the tri-State borders of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Odisha. The support from the Central and State stakeholders is need of the hour to check it,” said Mr. Sawang.

“The Naxal-hit region has been the hotbed of ganja cultivation. However, our approach to tackle it will be unique this time. Assistance from the Greyhounds and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) will be taken. This year, 2.9 lakh kg of ganja has been seized so far. A target has been set to destroy the crop in more than 4,500 acres in the AOB region,” he said.

The DGP further said that the officials from the forest, revenue, and tribal welfare departments would also be roped as part of the new strategy. The SPs of East Godavari, West Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam districts have shared their inputs on the illicit trade, he added.