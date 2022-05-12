Andhra Pradesh to showcase its growth trajectory at WEF conference at Davos

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to lead a high-level delegation for the meeting scheduled from May 22 to 26

A high-level delegation of the Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be participating in the 52nd annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) - 2022, scheduled to be held at Davos in Switzerland from May 22 to 26.

Ministers Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Finance) and Gudivada Amarnath (Industries and Commerce), Member of Parliament P.V. Midhun Reddy, APIIC Chairman M. Govinda Reddy, and top officials of the industries and allied departments would be accompanying the Chief Minister.

‘Elevated status’

Briefing the media about the visit along with Special Chief Secretary R. Karikal Valaven and APIIC Vice-Chairman & Managing Director J.V.N. Subramanyam at the Secretariat on Thursday, Mr. Amarnath said Andhra Pradesh was being elevated from being a ‘forum member associate’ at the WEF to a ‘forum platform partner’, for which an agreement would be signed in the presence of WEF Founder-Chairman Klaus Schwabb.

The State delegation would engage with the WEF in the areas of innovative and strategic business models of advanced manufacturing, global networks of manufacturing, strengthening competitiveness of MSMEs, upskilling / re-skilling of the workforce for advanced manufacturing, net zero manufacturing in compliance with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) frameworks, and developing global value-chains through ports.

Mr.. Amarnath said the delegation would take the State’s growth story to the WEF with due focus on efforts being made to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adopting sustainable manufacturing practices, and transition to a decarbonised economy.

The delegation would have interactions with senior executives of over 35 MNCs, high-profile world leaders, and experts on potential collaborations in sustainable manufacturing, logistics, financial and capital markets, FMCG and consumer goods, renewable energy, and technology service sectors.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would address global leaders at the WEF Congress Center on the theme, ‘2030 Industrial Development Agenda’, and deliberate on latest approaches to the revival of manufacturing and identifying specific areas where public-private and international cooperation could help upgrade industrial strategies in the post-COVID scenario.

State sessions

Further, the State government and the CII would be hosting three State sessions on healthcare on May 23 and on education and skilling and transition to decarbonised economy on May 24.

Besides, a pavilion at the event would showcase the State government’s Navaratnalu scheme, social development policies, people-centric decentralised governance through ward and village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendras, and port-led industrial corridor development.