Andhra Pradesh to set up 4,530 digital libraries to facilitate work-from-home concept

With the concept of ‘Work from Home,’ induced by COVID-19, Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to take measures to strengthen the ‘Work From Home’ concept and said the State government has been taking steps to provide high speed internet in villages for the last two years.

During the review meeting held on IT Department and Digital libraries at the camp office in Guntur on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said digital libraries at villages should be useful to graduate students along with Primary and Secondary Education and added that study material related to common entrance tests should be available in them.

He asked the officials concerned to take measures to provide uninterrupted internet facilities to Village Secretariats and Rytu Bharosa Kendras.

He said digital libraries will be set up in all the village panchayats across the State and directed the officials to prepare an action plan for the construction of 4,530 digital libraries which will start in the first phase on August 15 at a cost of ₹140 crore.

The officials said they have prepared the plan to complete the setting up of digital libraries by December.

“Every library should have three desktops, UPS, desktop barcode printer, scanner, laser printer, software, anti-virus software, unlimited bandwidth internet along with minimum facilities in digital libraries and data centres for storage,” Mr. Reddy said.

He said to provide infrastructure facilities including three desktop tables, system chairs, visitor chairs, tube lights, fans, iron racks, newspapers, magazines in the digital libraries.

Information Technology Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Elections and Communications Principal Secretary G Jaya Lakshmi, Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner Girija Shankar, APSFL MD M. Madhusudan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh Technical Services MD M. Nanda Kishore and other officials were present.