Andhra Pradesh to set a record by implementing energy efficiency tech in country’s largest housing scheme

VIJAYAWADA:

16 December 2021 12:56 IST

Special Chief Secretary to Govt. (Housing) Ajay Jain said Andhra Pradesh is going to set a record by implementing world class energy efficiency technology in the State’s housing for all scheme, the country’s largest housing programme.

Addressing a seminar ‘Eco-Niwas Samhitha’ on Residential ECBC code as part of the National Energy Conservation Week-2021 here on December 16, Mr. Ajay Jain said that the cost effective housing for all will be a boon for the low income groups as well as the construction sector in the State.

He said A.P. would be the first State in the nation to build around 28.3 lakh houses with modern technologies to improve energy efficiency that would help in reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

He said the State is building 15.6 lakh houses under ‘PMAY- Navaratanalu PedalaandarikiIllu’ under first phase with an estimated cost of ₹28,000 crore and the construction of 10.72 lakh houses is underway at 10,055 layouts. “The government has decided to adopt energy efficient measures in construction of these houses. A.P. State Housing Corporation has tied up with BEE for adoption of energy efficient measures. Government is providing energy efficient appliances like bulbs, tube lights and fans to each household. Utilizing energy efficiency building designs in construction of houses is only an option for beneficiaries of housing scheme but not mandatory,” he said.

He said YSR Jagananna Colonies will be provided with CC roads, drains, water supply, electrification, internet and others.

Secretary to Govt. (Energy) Srikant Nagulapalli said A.P. building sector alone consume 42% of energy out of the total annual consumption of around 60943 mega units in the State. “Energy codes for new buildings are an important measure for ushering energy efficiency in the building sector. The State has potential to save around 15,000 MU of energy. As of now we have implemented energy conservation and energy efficiency programs that can achieve energy savings to the tune of around 5,600 MU annually, Mr. Srikant said.

BEEP India director Dr. Sameer Maithel said the ‘Indo-Swiss energy efficient building technology’ would help in reducing temperature by not less than 3 to 5 degrees inside the houses comparing to the outside temperature. It also ensures adequate natural ventilation and day lighting potential, minimum 20% electricity savings and safe and healthier environment in building.