Andhra Pradesh to send team to coordinate evacuation of students in Poland, Hungary

March 02, 2022 21:27 IST

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is said to have decided to ask State government representatives to fly to Poland and Hungary to assist in the safe passage of the stranded students and others from the war-torn Ukraine.

Mr. Jagan, it is learnt, has asked the officials coordinating the evacuation of students and others from Andhra Pradesh to send a team from the State for effective coordination, and to expedite the process of safe repatriation of those trapped in the war-torn nation.

Meanwhile, reports of the Russian forces pounding new areas have escalated tension among parents of the students who are trapped in different parts of Ukraine. To pacify their fears and to give them courage to face the trying moments bravely, local tahsildars have been assigned the job of visiting the families of the students, based on the lists acquired by the control rooms.

According to the information given by the officials at the AP Bhavan in New Delhi coordinating the evacuation process with the Ministry of External Affairs, 75 students have been brought back safely so far in batches that arrived at Delhi and Mumbai airports.

TDP plea to MEA

Telugu Desam Party MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar on Wednesday met Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs Sanjay Varma and requested him to increase the number of flights to evacuate trapped Indians in Ukraine.

In a representation submitted to him, Mr. Ravindra Kumar said since Telugu students/people comprised a big chunk of the Ukraine returnees, the Centre should consider operating flights till Hyderbaad, Tirupati, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

Citing latest development where it was reported that about 178 students had arrived at Nyugati station in Hungary and a Hungarian team was providing them with food and taking care of them, the MP said keeping in view the alarming situation in Ukraine, the government should make all-out efforts to ensure safe passage of the 1,500 Telugu students, along with fellow Indians stranded at various border points of Ukraine.