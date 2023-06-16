HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh to seek ₹5,000 crore additional grant from Centre to complete Polavaram R&R component up to +45 contour

The ₹12,911 crore sanctioned by the Centre recently is not sufficient to complete the component up to +45 contour, and unless it is fully settled, Godavari water should not be stored to the full capacity, says Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabau

June 16, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu on June 16 (Friday) said that the State government decided to seek an additional grant of ₹5,000 crore from the Union government to complete the Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) component up to +45 contour of the Polavaram irrigation project.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Rambabu said, “Recently, the Centre promised to release ₹12,911 crore grant towards the construction of the Polavaram project and R&R component up to +41.15 contour.”

“This apart, we have decided to seek an additional grant of ₹5,000 crore for completion of the R&R component up to +45 contour,” the Minister said.

“Unless the R&R component is settled up to +45 contour, water from the Godavari should not be stored to the full capacity of the project as mandated by the Central Water Commission (CWC),” Mr. Rambabu said.

Damage to guide-bund

Referring to the damage caused to the guide-bund (toe-wall) at the project site, Mr. Rambabu said, “It has collapsed partially after developing a bend in early June. The factors that led to the collapse are being investigated.”

“The collapse of the ₹80-crore guide-bund will not have any adverse impact on the rest of the project. It toe-wall has been built to manage the course of the river at the spillway,” said Mr. Rambabu.

Earlier, Mr. Rambabu and irrigation engineers inspected the guide-bund.

