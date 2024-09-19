Andhra Pradesh to seek ₹400 crore aid from Centre for proposed tourism corridors; DPRs prepared

Minister for Tourism and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh on Thursday (September 19, 2024) stated that the Detailed Project Reports (DPR) have been prepared to seek ₹400 crore aid from the Centre for the four proposed tourism corridors in Andhra Pradesh under the Special Assistant to States for Capital Investment (SACI).

Speaking to newsmen at a press conference, Mr. Durgesh has announced that the maximum cap for financial aid to a State for tourism projects was Rs.250 crore under the SACI in a financial year but Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu pledged to seek the Centre to consider the Rs.400-crore proposals on special case.

“The proposed four tourism corridors are namely Srisailam temple and Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve (NSTR) in Nandhyala district, where hospitality facility will be improved. Akhanda Godavari covering the entire Godavari region, Suryalanka beach corridor in Bapatla district and Sangameswaram corridor in Nandhyala District”, said Mr. Durgesh.

Mr. Durgesh has said that all the 15 resorts owned and operated by the AP Tourism Development Corporation in the State are being renovated as their maintenance was ignored during the past five years, leading to poor hospitality facilities for the tourists in the State.

“The Detailed Project Reports of the four tourism corridors will be submitted to the Union Ministry of Tourism before October 15. Hospitality will be given top priority in all the proposed tourism corridors”, said Mr. Durgesh.

Araku Valley

Under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme (SDS), The Tourism Department has proposed to give a fillip to three tourism destinations; Araku Valley, Lambasingi and Borra Caves. “Cave development, lighting and additional attractions will be done under the SDC to explore the tourism potential of the three destinations”, said Mr. Durgesh.

On the possibilities to get aid under the Ministry of Tourism’s Challenge Based Destination Development (CBDD), Mr. Durgesh has said; “Nagarjunasagar and Ahobilam destinations have been chosen to develop under the CBDD in the State”.

On Oberoi group’s proposed resorts project in Pichukalanka, Mr. Durgesh has said that the State government and the Oberoi group would soon sign an Memorandum of Understanding as talks over the project have been completed.

